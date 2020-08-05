New Hampshire

NH Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Tuesday's Storm

A second woman was trapped in the building but was rescued by emergency crews

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Hampshire woman is believed to have been killed by a tree that fell on her apartment building during the height of Tuesday's tropical storm.

Conway police said a 60-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment after a tree fell on her apartment building shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said they received a call at 7:15 p.m. from a woman at 655 Kearsarge Road in North Conway reporting that a tree had fallen on her apartment building. The woman said she was trapped inside her basement apartment, one of three apartments in the building.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Virus Updates: Calif. Cases Underreported; Student Athletes Allege Virus Coverup

Lebanon 8 hours ago

Lebanese Confront Devastation After Massive Beirut Explosion

Emergency crews were able to help the woman escape from her apartment, but then learned a second woman was in a second floor apartment when the tree fell on the building. She was found dead inside her apartment.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Downs Trees, Leaves Rainbow in Its Wake

The woman's identity is being withheld pending the notification of family. The state Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police and rescue personnel remained at the scene for about two hours investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

New HampshirefatalTropical Storm IsaiasNorth Conway
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us