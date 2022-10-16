Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week.

Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42 p.m. after getting a 911 call believed to have been made by Nicholas Brutcher.

When police arrived, investigators said the officers spoke to Nathan Brutcher and ordered him to show his hands and step out of the house.

As Nathan Brutcher stepped out, authorities said gunfire erupted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, Nicholas Brutcher fired over 80 rounds and attacked the officers from behind.

Nicholas Brutcher fatally shot both Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy, while wounding Officer Iurato, the Inspector General's office said.

Officer Iurato sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, but was able to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. From there, Officer Iurato fired one shot that struck and killed Nicholas Brutcher, according to a report from the Inspector General.

At this time, the Inspector General's Office said it is evident from evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato's use of deadly force was justified. The investigation is ongoing.

The Inspector General's Office has released a portion of Officer Iurato's body-cam worn video from the incident. WARNING: The video contains gunshots and may be disturbing to viewers. You can see the video here.