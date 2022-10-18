Check Out These Incredible Photos of the Natural World From a Microscopic Lens

The Nikon Small World competition shows a beautiful, if weird, new world at the other end of the microscope

By Nina Lin

An eldritch abomination – or a baby starfish magnified twenty times its size?

Photos from this year's Nikon's Small World Photomicrography competition show a surreal, almost dizzying look at the natural world from underneath the lens of a light microscope. Cells taken from the human body transforms itself into a Lovecraftian landscape in this contest, while slime – disgusting in real life – turns into a work of art under the hands of a researcher.

This year's competition is Nikon's 48th celebrating the art and technical science of photomicrography. The first place winner, an image of a three millimeter long hand of a gecko embryo, was stitched from hundreds of images in order to capture the details of nerves, cells and bones.

See the full list of winners and honorable mentions here.

The hand of a gecko embryo, taken at 63x magnification.
Breast tissue showing cells responsible for human milk production (alveoli).
An adult mouse's intestine, showing its blood networks at 10x magnification.
Slime mold shown at 10x magnification.
The extinguished wick of a candle showing particles of carbon being released at 2.5x magnification.
A tiger beetle clamps down on a fly at 3.7x magnification.
Crypt cells from a human colon.
A cross section of a dune grass leaf, taken at 10x magnification.
The motor area of the brain of a genetically modified mouse after suffering a brain injury.
A bold jumping spider at four times the magnification.
Human cells in different stages of mitosis at 100x magnification. Chromosomes are in orange.
Dr. Andrew Moore/Nikon Small World
The face of an ant, shown at five times the magnification.
A hibiscus flower with pollen spores, taken at 10 times the magnification.
Amino acid crystals, seen at 20 times the magnification.
A butterfly egg, seen at 10x magnification.
Ye Fei Zhang/Nikon Small World
The larva of a sea anemone, at 6.3 times the magnification.
Wim van Egmond/Nikon Small World
A moss spore capsule, seen at 20x magnification.
Michael Landgrebe/Nikon Small World
A two-month old starfish, seen at 20x magnification.
A freshwater midge larva at 10 times the magnification.
Etch tube in Brazilian quartz at six times the magnification/
Danny J. Sanchez/Nikon Small World
Etch tube in Brazilian quartz at six times the magnification

