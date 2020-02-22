Phil Murphy

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Announces He Has Tumor on Left Kidney

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he has a tumor on his left kidney

By David Chang and The Associated Press

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he has a possibly cancerous tumor on his kidney.

Murphy, 62, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening and said he would undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it.

“The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy tweeted.

A spokesperson said Murphy's doctor discovered a three-centimeter wide tumor on his left kidney.

"His doctor's prognosis is that this is fully treatable since the tumor was discovered early," the spokesperson wrote.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy's office said, but doctors won't be able to tell for sure until the surgery.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

