NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Announces He Has Tumor on Left Kidney

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he has a possibly cancerous tumor on his kidney.

Murphy, 62, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening and said he would undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it.

“The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy tweeted.

Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

A spokesperson said Murphy's doctor discovered a three-centimeter wide tumor on his left kidney.

"His doctor's prognosis is that this is fully treatable since the tumor was discovered early," the spokesperson wrote.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy's office said, but doctors won't be able to tell for sure until the surgery.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.