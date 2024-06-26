New Jersey

NJ mother accused of drowning daughters, ages 1 and 3, after stabbing youngest

The younger child also was stabbed

By Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman has been charged with murdering her two toddler daughters inside their New Jersey home, drowning them in a bathtub after stabbing the youngest, authorities said Wednesday.

Naomi Elkins, a 27-year-old from Lakewood, was booked late Tuesday on two counts of purposeful murder and weapons offenses in the heart-wrenching case that unfolded on Shenandoah Drive near Rockbridge Road.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She was being held without bail. Attorney information for Elkins wasn't known.

Police said she was taken into custody at the scene where the two children, a 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, were found. Investigators later determined both children had been drowned.

The younger child also was stabbed.

At one point the night before, more than a dozen officers from both the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood Police Department were seen in the driveway, entering and exiting the home as patrol cars lined the block.

Further details regarding the disturbing incident were not immediately available. Lakewood police would only confirm that they were investigating the death of two young kids, referring questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Calls and messages sent by NBC New York to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were not immediately answered.

U.S. & World

Abortion 40 mins ago

What is the federal law at the center of the Supreme Court's latest abortion case?

2024 Paris Olympics 42 mins ago

NBC to use AI-generated version of Al Michaels' voice during Summer Olympics

An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us