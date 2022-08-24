No Need to Wish Upon a Star, the First Look At the Live-Action ‘Pinocchio' Is Here

We have movie news that's sure to pull at your heartstrings.

The highly-anticipated live-action remake of Disney's "Pinocchio" has a trailer and a release date thanks to Disney+. On Aug. 24, the streamer released the first look at the film, reminding us all that nothing beats a Disney classic.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the eighth wonder of the world," the trailer kicks off. "The one and only Pinocchio."

However, the upcoming film, out Sept. 8, isn't afraid to depart from its predecessor. The remake of the classic tale will have a modern twist, as Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) has been brought to life through CGI rather than animation. But the story is essentially the same, as it "follows Geppetto (Tom Hanks), a kind and lonely woodcarver whose wooden puppet, Pinocchio, comes to life after Geppetto wishes upon a star," Disney+ describes.

But judging from the teaser, Hanks had no trouble making for a convincing impoverished carpenter, as he's seen frantically searching for Pinocchio.

And the magic doesn't stop there, as the trailer highlights Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Jiminy Cricket declaring, "Pinocchio is running around loose without a conscience. Can you imagine the trouble he's going to get into?"

The 2022 adaptation also stars Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco as a new character, named Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

As they say, anything your heart desires will come to you.

Pinocchio will be available to stream on Sept. 8 on Disney+.