California Wildfires

‘Nobody talks about the family at home.' Firefighters' families await their safe return

By Alex Rozier and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of heroic first responders battling the brush fires in Los Angeles County have loved ones who are awaiting their safe return.

Amid the disastrous fires, the spouses and children of first responders say they’re keeping their firefighting loved ones in mind as they support them from afar.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“I’m proud of him for doing what he loves and for doing it without question,” said Jenna Partlow.

Partlow’s husband, Bryan, is part of the El Segundo Fire Department and was deployed with a strike team to the Palisades Fire. His brave efforts in the firefight led to personal sacrifices, including missing his wedding anniversary and his son’s 8th birthday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“I think in situations like this, it’s just the unknown of when will it end and when does he come home,” Partlow said. “And I think that’s something I can manage, but a 5 and an 8-year-old have a hard time with.”

She explained the couple’s young children often ask when they’ll be able to see their dad again. They often forget he’s in the middle of the firefight and ask if they can see him at his fire station.

“When I tuck them in at night, I’m like, ‘Let’s pray for the firefighters, let’s pray for the firemen.’ And for the first time, my 8-year-old was like, ‘Is dad alive?’ I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, he’s going to be safe. He’s going to be fine,’” Partlow said.

U.S. & World

California Wildfires 20 hours ago

Live updates: Firefighters work to control wildfires as winds die down

Israel-Hamas War 10 mins ago

Netanyahu says ‘last minute crisis' with Hamas holding up approval of Gaza truce and hostage deal

It’s experiences like Partlow’s that inspired Audra Carrion and Chelsi McFadden to begin their podcast for families of first responders. The DearChiefs podcast shares the experiences of relatives of first responders.

“We started the podcast mainly because we felt it was a huge component of the fire service that had been missing,” Carrion said. “Nobody talks about the family at home, nobody talks about what the spouse is going through.”

“We bring on mental health experts, advocates, fire wives, firefighters,” McFadden said.

The DearChiefs podcast said it’s collecting donations for coffee and meals to provide families with firefighters on the frontline. To learn more about the podcast, click here.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us