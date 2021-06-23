Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont to Close After Decades

The owners are trying to find a new home for the art collection in Vermont before the closing

Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont

The Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont is planning to close its doors before the end of the year.

The museum reopened after being closed for several months because of the pandemic.

The Rutland Herald reports that business has been slow since the decline in tourism and travel during the past year.

The co-owner Colleen Schreiber said they are trying to sell their retail stock but there is no set closing date yet.

She also cited health concerns as the reason why they are closing the museum.

Currently, the owners are trying to find a new home for the art collection in Vermont before the closing, which Schreiber said will be before the fall

