A North Carolina woman who was adopted discovered via DNA test and newly-found relatives that her biological father was a mass murderer and put on the FBI's most-wanted list in 2014.

Kathy Gillcrist said she always knew she was adopted, and wanted to track down relatives using a 23andMe DNA test in 2017, NBC affiliate WECT reports.

She found a third cousin, Susan Gillmor, who turned out to be a successful genealogist in Maine.

Gillmore agreed to help her newly found cousin track down her father.

As it turned out, the two women were not the only ones trying to track down William Bradford Bishop. The U.S. government had also been trying to find him since the 1970s, when he was accused of brutally murdering his wife and three children.

“[Gillmor] said ‘OK, I found your father. All I’m going to do is give you his name,’” Gillcrist told WECT. “I said, ‘Is it someone famous?’ She said, ‘Um, yeah.’ I just laughed. We have a great sense of humor in my adoptive family and I thought, ‘Of course, my father’s a murderer!’”

