Only in Florida

Florida Man Tries to Flee Deputies on a Riding Lawn Mower

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard

By The Associated Press

Facebook / Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on 40-year-old Dusty Mobley and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at Mobley to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.

Deputies chased Mobley on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue

Mobley is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure and other counts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridalawnmowerOkaloosa County
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us