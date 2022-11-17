North Korea Fires Suspected ICBM, Its Second This Month

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said, a day after resuming weapons tests as it vowed “fiercer” military responses to the United States strengthening its alliances with South Korea and Japan.

It would be the second ICBM North Korea has fired this month and the third this year, after refraining from conducting such tests since 2017. The missiles are designed to strike the mainland United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that a ballistic missile had landed in waters west of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. He said there were no reports of damage to vessels or planes in the area.

Within hours of South Korea testing a submarine-launched ballistic missile, North Korea said Thursday that it had successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time, underscoring a return of tensions between the two countries.

