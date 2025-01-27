Several people were injured after a car drove through a crowd of Eagles fans in North Philadelphia Sunday night, according to police and a witness.

Police said a driver struck a group of people who were celebrating on North Broad and Spring Garden streets around 9:30 p.m. after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

Several people were hospitalized after a driver crashed into a crowd along Broad Street as Eagles fans celebrated in North Philadelphia, according to police. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle spoke with witnesses.

“Everybody dancing, getting along,” a witness told NBC Philadelphia. “Next thing you know a car coming down and it’s speeding and it hit 10 people.”

Another witness told NBC Philadelphia that an argument sparked the incident.

“It was a car. She was on the sidewalk. And she was arguing with some people,” the witness said. “Drove straight down into the crowd and hit probably at least 30 people.”

NBC Philadelphia later obtained video of the crash that showed several people struck by the vehicle.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed the exact number of people injured or their conditions. NBC Philadelphia spotted several injured people at the scene of the crash. Some of the victims had neck braces on, while others had bandages on their arms and legs.

Police said a suspect is in custody after the crash. They have not yet revealed the person's identity or the charges they'll face.

The crash was one of at least two violent incidents to occur in Philadelphia after the Eagles' victory. A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in the leg during an argument in a parking lot outside of Lincoln Financial Field, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

