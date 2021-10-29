Northern Lights

Northern Lights Could Put on a Show for Many in U.S. This Weekend

Take a look outside

Paul Cyr/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, auroral activity will be high this weekend from Portland, Oregon, to New York with the Northern Lights visible low on the horizon as far south as central Illinois.

The Northern Lights will likely be seen further south than usual as the result of a geomagnetic storm caused by a recent solar flare.

The strongest activity is expected from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and moderate activity will likely occur between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say lights from major cities can impact how much you can see, so it's best to be in an area of complete darkness.

The Space Weather Prediction Center previously explained that during a major geomagnetic storm, the southern and northern aurora ovals expand away from the poles so the aurora can be seen over the United States.

"For many people, the aurora is a beautiful nighttime phenomenon that is worth traveling to Arctic regions just to observe. It is the only way for most people to actually experience space weather," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

To track the Aurora Borealis, click here.

