Norwalk, Conn. Police Officer Arrested; Accused of Strangling, Assaulting Family Member

A 10-year veteran of the Norwalk Police Department has been arrested and is accused of strangling and assaulting a family member during an incident last week.

Authorities said Norwalk Police officer Jermaine Nash was arrested on Friday after a family violence incident.

Dispatchers received a call around 3 p.m. saying an assault had occurred and the offender had left.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim. Investigators said the victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, officers learned the offender was Nash, who is a 10-year veteran of the police department. Nash was quickly located and was cooperative. He turned himself into police headquarters to face charges, investigators added.

Officers said Nash, 44, is facing charges including strangulation and assault. His bond is set at $100,000 and he is due in court on Monday.

Nash has been relieved of his duty weapon and badge. He is on administrative leave, which is a requirement of the police department's labor contract for any off-duty incident, authorities said.

Police are working with State's Attorney Paul Ferencek on the investigation.

"I have confidence in the professionalism of our officers and supervisors in the handling of this case, but wanted to ensure complete transparency in this investigation, and as such, I requested that the State's Attorney be consulted," Norwalk Police Chief Kulhawik said in part in a statement.

Additional investigations will be conducted to determine if more charges are appropriate. The investigation is ongoing.