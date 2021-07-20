Norway

Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Fined for Not Playing in Bikinis

While male players are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts, women are required to wear bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle"

Members of Norway's Women's Beach Handball team stand in a line behind their flag.
Photo by Ilnar Tukhbatov/Epsilon/Getty Images

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team has been fined for refusing to play in bikini bottoms during a game in the sport’s Euro 2021 tournament.

The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called “embarrassing.”

The team was fined 1,500 euros total ($1,700) for “improper clothing,” according to a statement from the European Handball Association's Disciplinary Commission.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

NorwayHandball
