A northwest Indiana man was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Matthew Huttle, 42, of Hobart, was pulled over by an officer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday along State Road 14 near the Jasper-Pulaski county line, according to the Indiana State Police. The officer attempted to arrest Huttle when he resisted and an altercation took place, officials stated. The officer then fired his weapon and fatally shot Huttle, police said.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle," the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The account of events provided by police hasn’t been independently verified by NBC Local. The incident is under investigation by the Indiana State Police with the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Huttle was pardoned by Trump on Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to entering a restricted building at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He was previously sentenced to six months in custody. Huttle entered the Capitol building two separate times; in one of those instances, he went inside multiple offices, the crypt area and a number of hallways, according to court documents.

Huttle traveled to Washington, D.C. with his uncle Dale Huddle, who was also arrested.