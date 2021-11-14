NWS Surveying Damage in Several Locations Across Conn. & RI After Severe Weather Moved Through

The National Weather Service is surveying damage in several locations across Connecticut on Sunday after severe weather moved through and three tornadoes possibly touched down on Saturday.

NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan says the NWS is looking at damage in Griswold, Plainfield, Sterling, Cheshire, Branford, Old Lyme and Stonington.

They are working to determine where tornadoes touched down and how strong they may have been.

NBC CT Meteorologist Rachael Jay talks about the radar-confirmed tornado that touched down in Branford.

On Saturday, radar indicated lofted tornado debris from three storms including one in Branford and Guilford, one in Plainfield and Sterling, and another in Cheshire, according to Hanrahan.

This is known as tornado debris signature and means tornadoes likely touched down.

Some residents are cleaning up after trees fell down in and on their properties, as well as on local streets.

The storm caused dozens of trees and power lines to come down and knocked out power to thousands.

The NWS is also expected to be in parts of Rhode Island to survey storm damage.

We have a storm survey team deploying to portions of CT and RI today to determine if the storm damage from yesterday was caused by a tornado. When the survey is complete we will issue a public information statement (PNS) with further details. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 14, 2021

Since 1950, there has never been a tornado recorded in Connecticut or in Rhode Island in the month of November, according to the NWS. Once their survey is complete, the NWS said they will determine if Saturday's storm changes that.