National Weather Service

NWS Surveying Damage in Several Locations Across Conn. & RI After Severe Weather Moved Through

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service is surveying damage in several locations across Connecticut on Sunday after severe weather moved through and three tornadoes possibly touched down on Saturday.

NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan says the NWS is looking at damage in Griswold, Plainfield, Sterling, Cheshire, Branford, Old Lyme and Stonington.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They are working to determine where tornadoes touched down and how strong they may have been.

NBC CT Meteorologist Rachael Jay talks about the radar-confirmed tornado that touched down in Branford.
Multiple Tornadoes Touch Down in Conn. During Rare November Storm

On Saturday, radar indicated lofted tornado debris from three storms including one in Branford and Guilford, one in Plainfield and Sterling, and another in Cheshire, according to Hanrahan.

This is known as tornado debris signature and means tornadoes likely touched down.

U.S. & World

climate change Nov 13

Nations Compromise on Coal to Strike UN Climate Agreement

Queen Elizabeth II 7 hours ago

Queen Sprains Back, Won't Attend Remembrance Sunday Event

Some residents are cleaning up after trees fell down in and on their properties, as well as on local streets.

The storm caused dozens of trees and power lines to come down and knocked out power to thousands.

The NWS is also expected to be in parts of Rhode Island to survey storm damage.

Since 1950, there has never been a tornado recorded in Connecticut or in Rhode Island in the month of November, according to the NWS. Once their survey is complete, the NWS said they will determine if Saturday's storm changes that.

This article tagged under:

National Weather ServiceWeatherFirst Alert Weathertornadoes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us