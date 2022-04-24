NYC Firefighter Dies in Collapse at Brooklyn House Fire

A New York firefighter died Sunday responding to a house fire in Brooklyn where a ceiling collapsed, trapping him and injuring several others, authorities said. One person was still missing Sunday evening.

Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, died when the second floor of the building in the Canarsie neighborhood became engulfed in flames and a ceiling partially collapsed, officials said.

“It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce that NYC has lost one of its bravest,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a briefing Sunday evening.

Today @NYCMayor Eric Adams and Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the line of duty death of Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, a six-year veteran of the Department. Read more: https://t.co/7OjziwzboI pic.twitter.com/NLNQCUclm4 — FDNY (@FDNY) April 24, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Klein was a six-year veteran of the FDNY and his father and other relatives were also members of the department, Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

“I cannot describe the heartbreak of the FDNY today to have lost a member doing what our members do best putting their lives on the line to save others,” Kavanagh said.

Three other firefighters escaped the collapse with injuries that are not considered life threatening, she said.