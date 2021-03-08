NYC's Naked Cowboy Arrested for Panhandling in Daytona Beach

New York City's renowned "Naked Cowboy" was arrested over the weekend in Florida while attending Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

Robert Burck, the frequent Times Square performer, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer without violence, according to county records.

Dressed in his widely recognized uniform of white underwear, straw hat, and guitar in hand, police in Daytona Beach say the 50-year-old performer was stopping for pictures with crowds and accepting cash donations.

In the Daytona Beach Police Department's report released Monday, arresting officers say Burch refused to follow their orders. He was pushed up against a marked patrol vehicle causing the headstock of the guitar to break off.

Burck's girlfriend took the pieces of the broken guitar at his request, police said.

County records show the performer was no longer in lockup as of Monday morning. It wasn't immediately clear if Burck had legal representation.