Suspect who fled from police killed in officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport, CT: police

A driver who fled from a vehicle stop in Bridgeport has died after a shooting involving a police officer in Ansonia on Sunday, according to police.

Officers with Bridgeport police were investigating weapons and narcotics violations on Oak Street in Bridgeport.

During the investigation, police said the officers tried to conduct a felony vehicle stop around 5:10 p.m.

Authorities said the driver fled from officers, went north on Route 8 and kept going through several towns before stopping about 14 miles away in the 200 block of Division Street in Ansonia.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There's a large investigation underway in Ansonia that involves police from several local departments and state authorities.

According to police, the officer-involved shooting happened on Division Street in Ansonia. Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting.

The driver was taken to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

An investigation is being conducted by the Office of the Inspector General, Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and the Ansonia/Milford Judicial District State's Attorney's Office.

In following department protocol, the Bridgeport police officer(s) involved in the incident will be assigned out of the chief's office on modified duty until the Office of the Inspector General makes a determination.