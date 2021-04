An officer has been involved in a shooting near the Ansonia/Derby line, according to police. State police detectives are responding.

Detectives from WDMCS are headed to the town of Ansonia to assist in the investigation of an OIS. No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided once available. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 26, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Derby police dispatchers said traffic is being shut down at Division Street and Pershing Drive.

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.