A teenage boy jumped into action and helped rescue three children who fell through an icy pond in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

The children were standing on a frozen pond at Collingdale Park Monday afternoon when they fell through the ice. Anthony Alexander, a 16-year-old local high school student, spotted the kids and rushed towards the ice to try and save them.

This 16-year old, who goes to Academy Park High, helped save kids who fell through ice at Collingdale Park. Meet him tonight, on @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/hHWdBPQtZg — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) February 22, 2022

"It seemed like they were just accepting their fate," Alexander said. "So I jumped in and grabbed a stick and pulled one little kid out and the other girl was close enough for me to reach her so I pulled her in too."

“It seemed like they were just accepting their fate, so I jumped in and grabbed a stick…” A 16-yr old and police rescue kids from the icy water in Collingdale, Delaware County. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/MnaIHqv7LB — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) February 22, 2022

Alexander grabbed a branch and ventured onto the ice himself but started to fall through.

"I was shocked. That's how cold it was. My body went into shock," Alexander said.

As Alexander struggled to save the children, Yeadon Borough police officers drove to the scene but crashed into another squad vehicle. None of the officers involved were seriously injured.

Another officer arrived at the pond and helped Alexander pull all the children to safety.

"They were like, 'Help me. Help me. We're going to die.' I was like, 'Nah, you're not going to die,'" Alexander told NBC Philadelphia.