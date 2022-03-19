YouTubers Help Find Body That May Have Been Missing for Nearly Two Decades in Pa.

A YouTube group that specializes in searching for missing people in bodies of water may have located the body of a father reported missing nearly two decades ago in Ridley Township, Delaware County officials said.

According to Delaware County emergency authorities, the popular YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose found the car submerged in the Darby Creek, near the Ridley Township marina just off of I-95 Saturday evening.

It’s not law enforcement or Search and Rescue that found this body and car today—it’s this independent dive team with a popular YouTube show called “Adventures with Purpose.”

Police say the group used an advanced sonar search-and-recovery dive team in order to discover the car, which authorities believe may have belonged to a Philadelphia father who has been missing since 2003.

The YouTube group said the father was reported missing 19 years ago, after not showing up to pick up his kids from the babysitter.

Adventures With Purpose had been contacted by the family six months ago, and Saturday was the first day the group searched for the father's body in the region.

Officials have not yet positively identified the remains. The body was sent to the Coroner's office to be examined.

According to Adventures With Purpose website, the group has helped solve 18 missing person cold cases and remove more than 100 vehicles from bodies of water since 2019. The group is currently funded by donations and merchandise sales.