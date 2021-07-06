On Six-Month Anniversary of Jan. 6, Acting Capitol Police Chief Outlines Agency's Reforms

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Tuesday on the six-month anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack that her agency has increased training for officers, expanded intelligence sharing and procured additional equipment such as helmets and shields.

The changes are based on the recommendations of a variety of reports examining what transpired Jan. 6, including from the agency's inspector general, congressional committees, the Government Accountability Office and a task force led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré.

Among the changes being made, the Capitol Police is conducting “joint training with the National Guard, riot training, shoot/don’t shoot scenarios, and less-than-lethal exercises,” she said.

