One Dead, At Least 17 Injured in Shootout at Cleveland Motorcycle Club Party

The gunfire broke out after two motorcycle clubs got into a fight at a party

By The Associated Press

WKYC

At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said.

A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city's east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.

Police said they learned there had been a party attended by “multiple motorcycle clubs." A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.

A total of 18 people, including male and female victims, were shot and treated at various hospitals, authorities said. Injuries range from minor to serious, though police didn't immediately provide details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Police said the case has “multiple shooters" and remains under investigation.

