One Dead, One Injured in Rhode Island Car Crash

State police are investigating a fatal crash near Richmond, Rhode Island, early Sunday morning where one person died and one was injured.

The crash occurred alongside Interstate 95, near exit 3, according to police.

Authorities said the car, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, had just exited a driveway before striking a tree.

The driver, identified as a minor, was found sitting outside of the vehicle with minor injuries, according to police. The passenger, a minor, was found inside the vehicle with significant injuries, state police say.

Authorities were able to remove the passenger from the car, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.