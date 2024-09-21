One person dead in New Hampshire explosion

One person is dead after an explosion in Weare, New Hampshire on Friday.

Weare Police say they responded to a report of an explosion in the area of Haynes Mulch at around 2 p.m.

Authorities say that as they arrived, they discovered one person in dead in the building the incident had occurred.

The person is yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Weare Police Department at (603) 529-7755.