New Hampshire

One person dead in New Hampshire explosion

Weare Police say they responded to a report of an explosion in the area of Haynes Mulch at around 2 p.m.

Police sirens flash behind police crime scene tape
GETTY IMAGES

One person is dead after an explosion in Weare, New Hampshire on Friday.

Weare Police say they responded to a report of an explosion in the area of Haynes Mulch at around 2 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say that as they arrived, they discovered one person in dead in the building the incident had occurred.

The person is yet to be identified.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Weare Police Department at (603) 529-7755.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us