Online Protest on Haitian Flag Day Against Political Turmoil on Island Nation

It’s a big day for the Haitian community as Thursday marks the celebration of Haitian Flag Day.

On May 18 each year, Haitians across the world commemorate the country’s independence from France and the moment the red and blue flag was hoisted up for the first time in 1803.

For a little history, that’s when the white band was taken out of the flag during the French rule - creating the first Haitian flag symbolic of the alliance of Black and mixed-race people left behind in their fight for freedom.

On Thursday, some are reminding people that the fight continues.

For many Haitians locally, Thursday will be a day of action, a day of protest against the political turmoil, gang violence and even kidnappings reported on the island nation.

Jason Walker, the communications coordinator for the Family Action Network Movement, spoke to NBC6 in Miami about their online global rally to raise awareness to gain global partners to change in Haiti.

“As you'll see in the messages as they roll out, we will be educating people with what's happening there,” he said. “We will be asking for help to put pressure on the entities that say bring blood to Haiti to attract creativity to change the direction we'll be dealing with Haiti. And to really make things happen and support the betterment of Haiti.”

The social media protest will start from their headquarters at 10 a.m.

"Bottom line is to make people be aware what's happening to plug in to get involved and to support and connect," Walker added. "That's a really important are our partners across the board organizations and visuals, really holders stakeholders accountable for what's happening any time so things can change."