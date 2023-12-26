Op-ed: How to use ETFs to invest in stocks, bonds and alternative assets in 2024

ETFs have kicked open the door to opportunities for countless investors who have typically remained on the margins of lucrative asset management.

Diversification is a cornerstone of sound investment strategies, and ETFs naturally lend themselves to this principle.

ETFs' liquidity and transparency also offer investors the flexibility they need to react to market movements.

As we stand on the cusp of the new year, one trend on the investment landscape that has brought significant changes in past years appears unshakeable: exchange-traded funds.

The ongoing popularity of ETFs is no coincidence. Historically speaking, stock portfolio and asset management were much like exclusive clubs, since investing in diverse assets, such as stocks, commodities or bonds, required hefty capital.

However, ETFs, which are traded on exchanges just like individual stocks, have kicked open the door to a myriad of opportunities for countless investors who have typically remained on the margins of lucrative asset management.

Beyond accessibility, ETFs boast many other merits. Diversification, for one, is a cornerstone of sound investment strategies, and ETFs naturally lend themselves to this principle.

ETFs also offer price updates throughout the trading day, allowing people to make informed decisions based on present market conditions. Finally, ETFs' liquidity and transparency are two more feathers in their cap, allowing individuals to buy or sell them throughout the trading day. This offers investors the flexibility they need to react to market movements.

The versatile ETF spectrum, covering various sectors, regions and strategies, provides investors with extensive opportunities to customize investments to their financial goals and risk levels. As we move into 2024, the potential for growth and innovation within the ETF space is substantial, presenting exciting opportunities for portfolio diversification and capitalizing on ETF benefits.

Growth ETFs have the potential for higher returns

Let's start simple: growth ETFs.

As a fund that focuses on companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to others in the market, growth ETFs provide multiple benefits for investors. Number one is the potential for higher returns.

Second, many growth ETFs are invested in sectors such as technology, health care and renewable energy, which are the driving forces of innovation. Investing in these sectors can provide exposure to emerging trends and technologies.

Growth ETFs are great at diversifying a portfolio. By including them, individuals can balance other investments that may have different risk and return characteristics, such as value stocks or bonds, and improve the overall performance of their portfolio.

Fixed-income ETFs can diversify bond holdings

Fixed-income ETFs have been garnering significant interest from investors, with inflows expected to continue the 2023 trend well into 2024.

Fixed-income ETFs offer an effective way to diversify portfolios. They provide exposure to different types of bonds, such as corporate or municipal bonds, helping reduce overall portfolio risk. They also offer the flexibility of being traded on stock exchanges, which allows for liquidity and lets investors buy or sell shares easily.

Moreover, with expectations that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, it might be a great time to consider fixed-income ETFs, more so for those with an overweight cash position.

Alternative ETFs offer exposure to new asset classes

Alternative ETFs are ETFs that provide exposure to alternative asset classes or investment strategies, ranging from hedge fund tactics to antiques and collectibles. They offer unique chances for diversification by exposing people to asset classes that may have low correlations with traditional investments such as stocks and bonds. This way, they can help reduce overall portfolio risk.

Moreover, they generally have lower expense ratios, unlike actively managed alternative options, such as private equity funds. This cost efficiency can result in improved net returns for investors.

As with any other investment security, it's important to thoroughly research and understand alternative ETFs before considering them for one's profile, but it's hard to deny their potential in safeguarding a portfolio against market volatility while ensuring investors remain on their paths to prosperity.

From high returns and exposure to cutting-edge sectors to stability and robust diversification, the potential ETFs carry is immense — and this sphere is only expected to keep evolving, presenting a wealth of brand-new opportunities. As we welcome the next year, investors would greatly benefit from harnessing the power of ETFs to meet — exceed even — their financial goals.

After all, a well-diversified strategy is key to successful risk management and achieving long-term financial success.

— Christopher J. Day, founder of Days Global Advisors, a Houston-based advisory firm that offers wealth management and private portfolio services.