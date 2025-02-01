Opal Lee responds to DEI Executive Order, pens open letter to president

Federal agencies are now working to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. This week, the Defense Intelligence Agency ordered a pause on activities related to several observances, including Black History Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day and Juneteenth.

Dr. Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” sat down with NBC 5 to discuss how she feels about the administration’s recent move. She led the push to make Juneteenth a federal holiday and said she would like to meet with Trump to have a conversation and ask him a direct question.

“What is his reason? I just need to know why and see if I can’t talk into understand how much these mean to us. And see if he can’t rescind that order,” Lee said.

She is aware of the executive order signed by the president days ago aimed at ending what the administration has called “radical and wasteful government DEI programs.”

The president doubled down in a press conference several days ago.

“DEI is, would have ruined our country and now it’s dead,” he said.

Juneteenth is also included on the Defense Intelligence Agency’s list, but with an asterisk noting that federal holidays will not be paused.

Lee’s granddaughter, Dione Sims, said the move is concerning but serves as motivation.

“We’re going to have to work to keep the status quo just to stay where we are and get out our oars and row against the current, against the tide,” Sims said.

Opal Lee sent a letter of her own to the White House, challenging the president to leave a legacy that uplifts the country. Meanwhile, she and her supporters have invited others to join them for the annual Juneteenth March, which is already in the works.

“So, if you guess can’t celebrate all you other cultures, we invite you to find yourself in the Juneteenth story,” Sims said.

Opal Lee said what she and others have done is for the benefit of everyone, and she wants to keep it that way.

“Everybody needs to be able to celebrate accomplishments,” Lee said.

In a recent news conference, Trump responded to questions about government agencies scrubbing content from their websites in response to the executive order. He said he couldn’t say whether the material had been removed but added that he did not think it was a bad idea that DEI “is dead.”