Crime and Courts

Calif. ‘manny' convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care

Prosecutors allege Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski molested the victims — ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old — between January 2016 and May 2019, investigators said

By The Associated Press

Matthew Zakrzewski booking photo
Laguna Beach Police Department

A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography, prosecutors said.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested in May 2019 after a couple told Laguna Beach police he touched their son inappropriately. More alleged victims were identified, and Zakrzewski was ultimately charged with 34 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Prosecutors allege Zakrzewski molested the victims — ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old — between January 2016 and May 2019, investigators said.

A jury convicted the 34-year-old on all counts, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Zakrzewski, of Costa Mesa, had billed himself on his website as a “manny,” who not only watched over children but provided a fun “buddy” experience.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

U.S. & World

Student Loans 3 hours ago

Biden to announce another wave of student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause

Ukraine-Russia War 4 hours ago

Russia says it has foiled major Ukrainian drone attack as concerns grow about weapons supplies

Investigators say a nanny molested at least six boys and they're getting more calls from concerned parents. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsCalifornia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us