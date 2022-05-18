Billy McFarland

Organizer of Failed Fyre Festival Released Early From Federal Prison

McFarland arrived at a halfway house in New York City on Wednesday

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York. More than three years after the highly publicized Fyre Festival famously fizzled out in the Bahamas, merchandise and other "minor assets" are available for purchase, courtesy the U.S. Marshals Service from Texas-based Gaston & Sheehan Auctioneers.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The admitted fraudster behind the failed Fyre Festival was released from prison Wednesday, more than two years before the end of a six-year sentence handed down in 2018, his lawyer said.   

Billy McFarland, 30, was transferred from a low security federal prison in Michigan on March 30, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

His lawyer, Jason Russo, said McFarland had remained in custody at a second facility before arriving at a halfway house in New York City on Wednesday.

