Movies and Entertainment

Original Batmobile From ‘Batman Returns' Is Now on Sale for $1.5 Million

The superhero's ride was an official prop from the Tim Burton-direct films, which starred Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader

By Staff

1989 Batmobile W.B.
Courtesy: Classic Auto Mall

Holy ride, Batman.

The Batmobile from the 1989 "Batman" and 1992 "Batman Returns" movies is up for sale.

The superhero's ride was an official prop from the Tim Burton-directed films, which starred Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader.

According to a listing by the Pennsylvania-based Classic Auto Mall, the car was used as a prop for the Batman Returns ride at a New Jersey Six Flags after it was retired from the Batman franchise. It was then purchased by an avid movie car collector.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A far cry from the original George Barris creation from the 1966 television series, the Batmobile was designed by conceptual illustrator Julian Caldow and built by a special effects team in England using molded fiberglass.

This exotic machine features fenders of a Daytona Prototype racer, a large jet engine turbine mounted in the center, bat-style fins, a wraparound window and a closed cockpit design that accommodates the 3 passengers.

Courtesy Classic Auto Mall

But, while the glossy exterior conveys a superhero's whip, it's still very much a movie prop powered by an electric motor with a top speed of about 25 mph to 30 mph.

The backseat also includes a steering wheel, which during filming of the movies was used by a stunt driver to control the vehicle while Keaton acted.

Courtesy Classic Auto Mall

The seller is asking $1.5 million for this one-of-kind ride. For more information on the Batmobile, or to schedule an in-person visit at their Morgantown showroom, contact Classic Auto Mall.

This article tagged under:

Movies and EntertainmentBatman
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us