Over 100 Haitian Migrants Make Landfall in Florida Keys

Over 100 Haitian migrants made landfall Thursday morning in the Florida Keys near the city of Tavernier, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said agents responded to site south of Key Largo in the island chain, and found 114 migrants, who were being given medical screenings by local first responders.

Photos released by Border Patrol showed the large group of migrants sitting on the beach, as well as the small sailing vessel they arrived on.

Keys Landing..!! This morning, @CBPAMORegDirSE agents responded near Tavernier Key to a vessel landing, and encountered 100+ migrants, along with partners @USBPChiefMIP. These voyages are dangerous and not recommended. @USCGSoutheast @CBPFlorida @CBPSoutheast pic.twitter.com/0Js6xTs4By — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) February 9, 2023

U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners are responding to a migrant landing in Tavernier, FL involving a large number of individuals. There is an increased presence of law enforcement & first responders in the area. Update to follow. #alert #breaking #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/h1xiFddUKd — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 9, 2023

On Wednesday, another 26 migrants were taken into custody after making landfall on Marquesas Keys, a string of uninhabited islands off Key West.

Last week, U.S. Coast Guard officials said they repatriated 309 migrants to Haiti, after a sailing vessel containing men, women and children was stopped on Jan. 26.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have intercepted more than 2,500 Haitian migrants at sea, officials said. A total of 7,175 Haitian migrants were intercepted in the previous fiscal year, and 1,527 in the 2021 fiscal year, officials said.

"Attempting to migrate by sea in a less than seaworthy vessel is not only illegal but, also extremely dangerous," Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll said in a statement. “The sea is unforgiving, and these voyages can cost you your life."

Still, dangerous sea crossings have continued by Cuban and Haitian migrants as economic conditions deteriorate and political violence soars in their home countries. Those intercepted at sea are generally returned, but the fate of those who arrive on Florida shores can depend in part on their nationality, according to The Associated Press. Haitian immigrants who arrive illegally get sent back more often. That's in part because the U.S. and Cuba do not have formal diplomatic relations, making it difficult for the American governor to return Cuban migrants.

Often, they are released to relatives in South Florida and given an order that requires them to contact federal immigration authorities periodically to confirm their address and status. They are allowed to get work permits, driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers, but cannot apply for permanent residency or citizenship.