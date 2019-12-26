Bridgeport

Over $1,500 Worth of Toys Stolen From Connecticut Food Pantry

toys generic
NBC 5 News

Over $1,500 worth of toys were stolen from a food pantry in Bridgeport on Christmas Day.

Police said a burglary was reported at the Bridgeport East End Food Pantry on Stratford Avenue around 6 a.m.

Authorities said approximately $1,500 to $2,000 worth of toys were taken from the pantry. The door had a sign that said "Santa's last stop" and officials were set to hand out the toys later on Christmas Day.

When word got out about the toys, local politicians, business owners and neighbors showed up to drop off new donations.

The new donations eventually topped the initial collection and were handed out to children on Christmas Day.

"What began as a tragic incident has now spread to a holiday cheer," said Bridgeport Public Information Officer Terron Jones.

