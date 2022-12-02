Rhode Island

Overnight Fire Destroys Rhode Island Furniture Store

The roof of the building ultimately collapsed, and fire officials say it will have to be demolished

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A large fire destroyed a furniture store in Lincoln, Rhode Island, overnight.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring from the building on Lonsdale Avenue, WJAR-TV reported.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 p.m.. Officials said that when they first entered the building they found flames in the basement area. Firefighters were eventually called out of the building and forced to battle the blaze from outside.

The roof of the building ultimately collapsed, and fire officials say it will have to be demolished, as several floors also caved in.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Courtesy: WJAR-TV

The building housed Knock on Wood Furniture, a family-owned business that has been existence for over 25 years and specializes in finished and unfinished solid wood furniture. According to its website, the building spanned 13,000-square-feet and over two floors of showroom space.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Rhode Island stories

21 hours ago

Rhode Island Begins Recreational Marijuana Sales

Rhode Island Nov 30

Car Stolen With 3-Year-Old Girl Inside in Providence

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us