recall alert

Packaged sun dried tomatoes recalled for undeclared sulfites

Global Veg. Corp makes the recalled packages of “Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves"

By Kyla Russell

Getty Images

All lots of a sun dried tomato product were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration for undeclared sulfites after they were distributed nationwide. 

New York-based Global Veg. Corp makes the recalled packages of “Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves,” which come in five-pound vacuum bags. 

Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves (FDA)

The FDA said the recall was initiated after a routine sample and analysis by state inspectors revealed sulfites were distributed in packages without a label indicating their presence. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sulfites are “chemicals used as preservatives to slow browning and discoloration in foods and beverages.” 

CDC Nov 30

Amid salmonella outbreak, CDC urges caution when eating pre-cut cantaloupe if the source is unknown

recall alert Nov 22

Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

Sulfites are often consumed without issue, but about 1 in 100 people experience sulfite sensitivity, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions. 

No illnesses or reactions have been reported, the FDA said. 

Anyone that has purchased the tomatoes can return them to the store and get a full refund.

This article tagged under:

recall alert
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us