California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: LA braces for extreme winds as disastrous fires still burn

There's worry this "particularly dangerous situation" could hamper firefighting efforts in the Palisades and Eaton fires areas and has the potential to spark new blazes in the region.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates:

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us