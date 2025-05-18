‘It was pretty terrifying.' Explosion at Palm Springs fertility clinic felt for blocks around

Palm Springs, California, residents who were blocks away from where a car exploded outside a fertility clinic Saturday said they felt the powerful blast that shattered windows and left debris scattered over a widespread area in the Riverside County community.

In what the FBI called an intentional act of terrorism, the explosion killed one person, injured up to four people and damaged the American Reproductive Centers building. The bombing appears to be driven by anti-natalist ideology, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident.

The man suspected in the car bombing was identified by the FBI as Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of the San Bernardino County community of Twentynine Palms. He was killed in the explosion, authorities said.

Nearby businesses and homes were also damaged in a frightening scene in the desert resort community about 100 miles east of Los Angeles. People living half a block to half a mile away said they felt the blast. Some thought it was a thunderstorm, others said it felt like something had crashed into their homes.

“I heard this huge boom, like a sonic wave of sound, and I jumped up and ran outside and saw this large black smoke rising up, almost like a mushroom cloud,” said resident Dustin Burns. “It was pretty terrifying.”

The car was parked in a lot behind the American Reproductive Centers building when it exploded at about 11 a.m. Saturday. The explosion shattered windows, left debris scattered in the street and touched off confusion and uncertainty in the neighborhood.

“We thought it was really, really strong thunder and, because we are in the desert, it’s usually like that, but then we saw the window panes start to vibrate, so it rocked the whole house, essentially,” said resident Devin Flanagan.

Palm Springs Police Department Chief Andy Mills said in a post online that the blast field extended for blocks with debris scattered in the streets of the desert community east of Los Angeles. Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles field office, called the blast an intentional act of terrorism and estimated the debris field extended for about 250 yards.

Gerard Karcher, who lives in Palm Springs, said the street outside the clinic is usually very busy.

“The fact there were no cars going by when it happened is beyond amazing,” Karcher said. “We get very busy on weekends, a lot of hotels and resorts down there, so it’s pretty shocking that it could have been a lot worse.”

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the American Reproductive Centers clinic said the vehicle exploded in the parking lot near the clinic building. Aerial video showed what appeared to be a mangled car in the parking lot a few feet from the building.

No employees were injured and the lab, including eggs, embryos and reproductive materials, were secure and not damaged, the clinic said.

“We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected,” the statement continued. “Out of every tragedy, there is an opportunity to come together with deeper purpose. While today’s events have shaken us all, they also shine a light on the strength of our community, the bravery of our first responders, and the resilience of the families we serve.”

The clinic said it will reopen Monday morning.

Late Saturday, multiple law enforcement tactical officers were seen outside a Twentynine Palms residence. Sources familiar with the investigations confirm to NBC News that the scene in the Twentynine Palms residence is related to the ongoing investigation into the explosion in Palm Springs.

The FBI announced it will host a press conference at 10 a.m. Sunday, to provide more information on the investigation into the car explosion.