Jersey Shore

Parents charged after abandoning kids to go drinking at Jersey Shore, police say

Law enforcement officials in Brigantine, New Jersey, have charged the parents of two children — an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old — after they, allegedly, left the kids alone so they could go out drinking on Memorial Day weekend.

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

The parents of two young children were arrested after, officials claim, they left their kids alone on Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore so that they could go out drinking.

According to police, Felix Rodriquez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with child endangerment and other offenses after, police allege, they left their children unattended on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8:45 p.m., as a concerned citizen flagged down officers and alerted them to a residence along the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard, in Brigantine, New Jersey.

In that property, officials said, officers found two children — an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old — alone inside the property.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Upon further investigation, officials said that the officers learned that no parents or guardians were at the home or nearby the residence.

The officers got in contact with Rodriguez and Monterrosa and learned they were nowhere nearby and instructed them to return to the property, officials said.

Upon their return, police said, the pair exhibited signs of being impaired due to being under the influence of alcohol.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 11 hours ago

Live updates: Trump administration seeks to end Harvard ties amid standoff

Trump Administration 41 mins ago

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Both parents have been arrested and charged in this incident, officials said.

Also, they have both been released and, officials said, they have court appearances pending.

This article tagged under:

Jersey Shore
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us