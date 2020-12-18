Porn

Parents Lose Lawsuit Over Destruction of Son's Porn Stash

He lived at his parent's Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce

File photo to illustrate adult movies on video tape for pornography.
Getty Images

A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Virus Updates: Stimulus Talks Hit New Snag, Pence Gets Publicly Vaccinated

coronavirus vaccine 13 hours ago

US Experts Debate: Who Should Be Next in Line for Vaccine?

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property."

Werking's parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

"The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing," he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PornMichiganlawsuit
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us