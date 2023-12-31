Pasadena to host a high-stakes Rose Bowl game. Here's what to know

Michigan and Alabama will meet Monday in a Rose Bowl game with a trip to the college football national championship game on the line.

The Big Ten's Wolverines enter the matchup ranked No. 1. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 4. The winner will play either Washington or Texas in the national title game.

Nick Saban is seeking his seventh national title with the Crimson Tide and eighth overall. Alabama is led by quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Dallas Turner. Led by coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback JJ McCarthy, unbeaten Michigan is seeking its first title since 1997 and third overall.

Here's what to know about the game.

What time does the Rose Bowl start?

The game is Monday, Jan. 1, with kickoff shortly after 2 p.m. Pacific at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

What's at stake?

Michigan is in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season but still seeking its first win, getting routed by Georgia in 2021 and upset by TCU last season. The Wolverines haven’t won a national championship since 1997. Alabama is seeking its seventh title under coach Nick Saban and has been victorious in the semifinal in six of seven CFP appearances. Saban won his first championship with the Crimson Tide in the 2010 BCS title game in Pasadena, California.

Key matchup

Michigan RB Blake Corum vs. Alabama defensive linemen Tim Keenan III and Justin Eboigbe. Corum has been the offensive catalyst for the Wolverines for three seasons, but he had only 13 yards on three carries against the Bulldogs and didn’t play against the Horned Frogs because of a knee injury. If he can deliver a performance on par with his 1,028 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns this season, Corum will not only open up the play-action passing game but can keep the explosive Crimson Tide aerial attack on the sideline. Keenan has been an anchor in the middle of the line, helping free up Eboigbe to make 11 1/2 tackles for loss with seven sacks. Together, they have helped Alabama limit opponents to 3.7 yards per carry.

Players to watch

Michigan: QB J.J. McCarthy. The junior wasn’t nearly as effective in the final month of the season, failing to throw for more than 148 yards in any of his last four games, with one touchdown and one interception. The presumption is that McCarthy was dealing with an injury, though he professed to be healthy in the buildup to the CFP.

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe. After being benched for a game against South Florida early in the season, Milroe has proved to be resilient and productive. He amassed 17 total touchdowns against one interception over the past five games, and his 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-31 to beat Auburn made him an Iron Bowl hero. Whether Milroe can maintain his excellent average of 10.4 yards per pass attempt against a miserly Michigan defense will be telling.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.