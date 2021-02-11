Pittsburgh

Passenger Jet Leaves Runway in Pittsburgh Amid Snow

There were no injuries reported among the 77 aboard after the Boeing 717 bound for Atlanta left a taxiway amid snowy conditions, officials said

Delta flight 2231 skids off the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport on Feb. 10, 2021.
Eleanor Sharp

A Delta jet left a Pittsburgh runway during snowy conditions Wednesday as it attempted to take off, the airport and airline said.

There were no injuries after Delta flight 2231 with 77 people on board went off the paved surface around 6:30 p.m., Pittsburgh International Airport said in a statement.

The passengers had to be helped off the aircraft.

The plane, which Delta said was a Boeing 717 with 72 passengers and five crew, was due to leave Pittsburgh for Atlanta.

