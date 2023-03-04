Bradley Airport

Passenger on Plane Diverted to Bradley Airport Dies

NBC Connecticut

A passenger on a plane that was diverted to Bradley International Airport after a medical emergency on Friday has died and the National Transportation Safety Board said it was related to turbulence.

The NTSB said they are investigating the turbulence event involving a Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane that was diverted to Windsor Locks on Friday.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the airport at about 3:50 p.m. for a medical assist after a private plane landed at Bradley.

Airport officials said someone onboard the plane suffered a medical emergency.

A person onboard was taken to a nearby hospital. The Connecticut Airport Authority said there was no impact to airport operations.

According to the NTSB, a passenger on the plane has died. The person's identity has not been released.

State police said they can't provide any more information because of "the medical nature of the incident."

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
