recipe

Peanut Dipping Sauce for Fresh Spring Rolls

Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 14 oz can full-fat coconut milk

2 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

½ cup Tamari soy sauce

¼-⅓ cup sriracha

¼ cup maple syrup

Kosher salt to taste

More Recipes

recipe Aug 17

Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa Recipe

recipe Aug 16

Prosciutto-Wrapped Zucchini Meatball Bites Recipe, Gluten Free

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge up to 1 week.

Spring Roll Filling Inspo!

Foundation: Rice paper, vermicelli noodles, Little Leaf Baby Butter Lettuce.

Protein: Tofu, boiled shrimp, pulled chicken, BBQ pork.

Veggies & Fruits: Carrots, bell peppers, celery, cucumber, radish, avocado, mango.

Herbs: cilantro, basil, mint & edible flowers.

Watch Anna make the dipping sauce along with the spring rolls in the full episode of The Chef's Pantry below.

Little Leaf Farms is known for their delicious greens grown all year round. Anna shows us some creative ways to use their NEW, crispy leaf by whipping up some delicious spring rolls.

This article tagged under:

recipe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us