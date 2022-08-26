Peanut Dipping Sauce for Fresh Spring Rolls

INGREDIENTS:
1 14 oz can full-fat coconut milk
2 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped
½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
½ cup Tamari soy sauce
¼-⅓ cup sriracha
¼ cup maple syrup
Kosher salt to taste
PREPARATION:
Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge up to 1 week.
Spring Roll Filling Inspo!
Foundation: Rice paper, vermicelli noodles, Little Leaf Baby Butter Lettuce.
Protein: Tofu, boiled shrimp, pulled chicken, BBQ pork.
Veggies & Fruits: Carrots, bell peppers, celery, cucumber, radish, avocado, mango.
Herbs: cilantro, basil, mint & edible flowers.