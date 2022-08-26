Peanut Dipping Sauce for Fresh Spring Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

1 14 oz can full-fat coconut milk

2 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

½ cup Tamari soy sauce

¼-⅓ cup sriracha

¼ cup maple syrup

Kosher salt to taste

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge up to 1 week.

Spring Roll Filling Inspo!

Foundation: Rice paper, vermicelli noodles, Little Leaf Baby Butter Lettuce.

Protein: Tofu, boiled shrimp, pulled chicken, BBQ pork.

Veggies & Fruits: Carrots, bell peppers, celery, cucumber, radish, avocado, mango.

Herbs: cilantro, basil, mint & edible flowers.

Watch Anna make the dipping sauce along with the spring rolls in the full episode of The Chef's Pantry below.

Little Leaf Farms is known for their delicious greens grown all year round. Anna shows us some creative ways to use their NEW, crispy leaf by whipping up some delicious spring rolls.