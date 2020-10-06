Yale Law School Student Dies After Being Struck in New Haven

A 25-year-old Yale Law School student has died after a box truck struck him in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Keonho Lim of Medford, Massachusetts, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a box truck near Yale New Haven Hospital. Lim was a member of the Yale Law School class of 2022.

He was hit on South Frontage Road at York Street around 4 p.m. and members of the police and fire departments responded after receiving a report from hospital security that a pedestrian or bicyclist struck, police said.

Before New Haven first responders arrived at the scene, a passing North Branford Fire Department ambulance stopped to render aid. The ambulance took Lim to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Investigators believe the bicyclist collided with a box truck as the truck began turning right and the bike continued straight. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.