Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in New Haven, Conn.

A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers were notified about a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, a pedestrian was walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at its intersection with Washington Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

The New Haven Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team was called and has spoke to witnesses on scene. They have also searched and gathered surveillance video footage.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.