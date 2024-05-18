Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Waterbury, Conn.

A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Chase Avenue around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian involved.

Once there, officers said a male pedestrian who had been struck was in the road.

The pedestrian, later identified as 46-year-old Dwayne Hunter, of Waterbury, was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene after hitting Hunter.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.