Trumbull

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Trumbull, Conn. has died

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Trumbull on Saturday has died.

Officers received several 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Church Hill Road near Main Street. The vehicle had also reportedly collided with a fire hydrant and ended up against a pole.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators said the pedestrian was walking across a dimly lit portion of Church Hill Road when they were struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with police.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. First responders rendered medical aid to the pedestrian and transported the person to the hospital.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

After the collision, parts of Church Hill Road and Main Street were closed. Several hours later, the area reopened.

The Trumbull Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision. It remains active and is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us