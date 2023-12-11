Berlin

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Berlin Turnpike in Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike shortly after 5 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information about possible injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is currently closed from Spruce Brook Road to Bishops Curve.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us